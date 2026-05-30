17,813 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Purchased by Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,813 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,832 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 56,609 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 296,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,298,000 after acquiring an additional 75,820 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $151.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,021 shares of company stock worth $9,617,291. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles Schwab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles Schwab wasn't on the list.

While Charles Schwab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here