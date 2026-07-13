180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,184 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 484.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,668 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 28.2% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 300,564 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $48,186,000 after buying an additional 66,141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 188,235 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 932.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,529 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $31,668,000 after purchasing an additional 178,401 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 43,252 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total transaction of $1,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 145,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,058,590. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Arete Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $318.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $325.91 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $274.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.76. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $368.17. The company has a market capitalization of $265.62 billion, a PE ratio of 267.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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