State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR - Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,968,096 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,812,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.20% of Victory Capital worth $217,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,601,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 545,413 shares of the company's stock worth $59,597,000 after buying an additional 235,522 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 413.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company's stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts: Sign Up

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $119.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $113.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.81.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.01). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $396.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $411.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Victory Capital's payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Victory Capital from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VCTR

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is a diversified investment management firm that serves individual investors, financial advisers, institutions and retirement plans. The company offers investment strategies across a range of asset classes and investment styles. Its products and services include mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, separately managed accounts and institutional investment solutions. Victory Capital operates through a range of investment franchises, each with its own portfolio management teams and investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Victory Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Victory Capital wasn't on the list.

While Victory Capital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report