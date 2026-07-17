181,879 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Purchased by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 181,879 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $32,551,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned approximately 0.30% of Universal Health Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $229.00 to $194.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $233.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Universal Health Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $214.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $153.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.51. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.08 and a fifty-two week high of $246.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Universal Health Services's payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

Further Reading

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