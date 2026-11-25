Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,757,863 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,823,933 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.50% of GlobalFoundries worth $132,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the third quarter valued at $40,775,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in GlobalFoundries by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,868,297 shares of the company's stock worth $89,753,000 after buying an additional 555,195 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 1st quarter worth about $21,110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in GlobalFoundries by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 971,600 shares of the company's stock worth $46,559,000 after buying an additional 453,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 875,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,936,000 after acquiring an additional 450,722 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $75.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GlobalFoundries

Insider Transactions at GlobalFoundries

In other GlobalFoundries news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,094 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,447,572. This represents a 35.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pradheepa Raman sold 2,145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $104,740.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at $104,740.35. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 6,165 shares of company stock worth $286,126 in the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Stock Down 6.5%

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 104.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $92.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.65.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 2.81%. GlobalFoundries's revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. GlobalFoundries's dividend payout ratio is 137.14%.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures integrated circuits for customers that design their own chips. Its services include wafer fabrication, process technology development, packaging support and design enablement, helping customers bring semiconductor products to market without operating their own fabrication facilities. The company focuses on specialty technologies used in areas such as automotive electronics, communications, industrial systems, smart devices and data centers.

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