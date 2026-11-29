Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 209.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,107 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 182,870 shares during the period. Lumentum comprises approximately 2.6% of Aspex Management HK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Lumentum worth $262,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $1,621,396,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 650,929 shares of the technology company's stock worth $632,221,000 after buying an additional 55,368 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Lumentum by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 658,427 shares of the technology company's stock worth $564,970,000 after buying an additional 430,355 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,688,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,539,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Lumentum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $960.00 to $686.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Lumentum from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,048.35.

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Lumentum Stock Performance

LITE stock opened at $512.00 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.50 and a 1-year high of $1,143.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business's 50-day moving average price is $796.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $810.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.35. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 28.85% and a negative net margin of 175.82%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other news, Director Paul Lundstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.92, for a total value of $578,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,103.68. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 24,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.50, for a total transaction of $25,732,287.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 75,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,715,089. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,512 shares of company stock worth $33,520,933. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc. develops and manufactures optical and photonic products used in communications networks and industrial applications. Its products include components and modules that help transmit, switch and manage optical signals across telecommunications and data center networks. The company also supplies lasers and other photonic technologies for industrial uses, including manufacturing and materials processing. Lumentum serves customers around the world, including network equipment providers, cloud and data center operators, and industrial manufacturers.

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