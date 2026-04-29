18,365 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Acquired by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,365 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co increased its holdings in Intel by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 120,000 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 56,490 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,662,576 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $430,349,000 after acquiring an additional 759,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities sharply raised multi‑quarter and full‑year EPS forecasts (FY2026 to $0.58 and FY2027 to $0.74) and kept an "Outperform" rating with a $92 target — a clear buy‑side endorsement that helps justify the rally. MarketBeat INTC

Northland Securities sharply raised multi‑quarter and full‑year EPS forecasts (FY2026 to $0.58 and FY2027 to $0.74) and kept an "Outperform" rating with a $92 target — a clear buy‑side endorsement that helps justify the rally. Positive Sentiment: Intel posted a stronger‑than‑expected Q1 (EPS beat and Data Center & AI strength), which underpins the narrative that the company is monetizing AI demand and funding its fab expansion. This earnings beat is a primary reason the stock has been bid higher. Intel Q1 Results

Intel posted a stronger‑than‑expected Q1 (EPS beat and Data Center & AI strength), which underpins the narrative that the company is monetizing AI demand and funding its fab expansion. This earnings beat is a primary reason the stock has been bid higher. Positive Sentiment: Commercial validation for Intel’s foundry roadmap—the Intel 14A roadmap getting high‑profile customers (Tesla/SpaceX/Terafab mentions)—boosts confidence the foundry strategy can add long‑term revenue and margin optionality. Intel 14A / Terafab

Commercial validation for Intel’s foundry roadmap—the Intel 14A roadmap getting high‑profile customers (Tesla/SpaceX/Terafab mentions)—boosts confidence the foundry strategy can add long‑term revenue and margin optionality. Neutral Sentiment: Intel initiated a multi‑tranche bond sale to fund the repurchase of a 49% stake in its Fab 34 in Ireland — a strategic move to own more of a key asset but one that increases leverage/financial complexity; impact depends on execution and interest costs. Bond Sale for Fab 34

Intel initiated a multi‑tranche bond sale to fund the repurchase of a 49% stake in its Fab 34 in Ireland — a strategic move to own more of a key asset but one that increases leverage/financial complexity; impact depends on execution and interest costs. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage is mixed: some outlets advise options strategies to lock gains (Barron's) while others debate whether the comeback is fully priced — these commentary pieces add trading noise but not new fundamentals. Barron's: Safeguard Gains

Coverage is mixed: some outlets advise options strategies to lock gains (Barron's) while others debate whether the comeback is fully priced — these commentary pieces add trading noise but not new fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term selling pressure and analyst caution: some firms (e.g., Barclays, other cautious pieces) warn the rally may be getting stretched and that expectations are high — this raises the risk of pullbacks if execution or macro cues slip. CPU Stock Shock / Sector Pullback

Short‑term selling pressure and analyst caution: some firms (e.g., Barclays, other cautious pieces) warn the rally may be getting stretched and that expectations are high — this raises the risk of pullbacks if execution or macro cues slip. Negative Sentiment: Sector headlines (reported OpenAI revenue misses) and profit‑taking after a rapid run have caused intermittent dips — these are catalyst‑driven but could amplify volatility while investors reassess how much AI upside is already priced in. Earnings Live / Market Reaction

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $422.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.33, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company's 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.09. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.98.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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