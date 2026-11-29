Appaloosa LP bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,850,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $198,949,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.6% of Appaloosa LP's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Appaloosa LP owned about 0.07% of Alibaba Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. now owns 618 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 647 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Alibaba Group

In other news, insider Fang Jiang sold 885,272 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $11,995,435.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,679,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,401,764.35. This trade represents a 15.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Siying Yu sold 6,764 shares of Alibaba Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $91,855.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 613,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,337,644.70. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 999,971 shares of company stock worth $13,563,304 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Latest Alibaba Group News

Investors following BABA have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba’s cloud business reportedly grew 53%, helping its shares outperform a weaker Nasdaq in the prior session. The growth supports the AI opportunity, though it comes alongside sharply higher investment. Alibaba Stocks Rise 1.65% as AI Cloud Growth of 53% Outweighs Tech Rout

Alibaba’s cloud business reportedly grew 53%, helping its shares outperform a weaker Nasdaq in the prior session. The growth supports the AI opportunity, though it comes alongside sharply higher investment. Negative Sentiment: AI infrastructure spending is boosting cloud growth but pressuring margins and cash generation. Reports also cite a roughly 60% increase in capex and RMB 10.5 billion in AI-lab losses, raising questions about returns on investment. How Does Capex-Led Margin Pressure Shape Alibaba Group Stock's Future?

AI infrastructure spending is boosting cloud growth but pressuring margins and cash generation. Reports also cite a roughly 60% increase in capex and RMB 10.5 billion in AI-lab losses, raising questions about returns on investment. Negative Sentiment: U.S. export restrictions and the blacklisting of Alibaba’s Singapore unit Apex have raised concerns about access to advanced AI chips and financing for data-center projects. U.S. AI chip curbs stall billions in Asia data center deals

Alibaba Group Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE:BABA opened at $89.68 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $102.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $80.96 and a 52 week high of $181.10. The company has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Alibaba Group's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, StoneX cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $169.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group is a technology and commerce company founded in Hangzhou, China, in 1999 by Jack Ma and a group of co-founders. The company operates a range of businesses serving consumers, merchants and enterprises, with a focus on digital commerce and technology services. Its commerce platforms include Taobao and Tmall in China, Alibaba.com for business-to-business trade, and AliExpress and Lazada for international retail. Alibaba also provides cloud computing and related technology services through Alibaba Cloud, as well as logistics, local services and digital media offerings.

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