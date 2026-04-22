18,517 Shares in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP Acquired by Novem Group

Novem Group bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,517 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3,040.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 691 shares of the mining company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the mining company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company's stock.

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BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21. The stock's 50-day moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BHP Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 399.0%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BHP Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from $49.50 to $48.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

See Also

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