18,543 Shares in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Acquired by Dupree Financial Group LLC

Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,543 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000. DICK'S Sporting Goods makes up 1.5% of Dupree Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,458 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $239.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $244.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.41.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is 47.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $264.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DICK'S Sporting Goods

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,534,674.92. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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