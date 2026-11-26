Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,862,903 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $32,787,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Coeur Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,760,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,164,731 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $115,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,761 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 676.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,039,190 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $53,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 83.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,429,896 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $101,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,789,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, EVP Casey Nault sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 530,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,163,611.16. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Research lowered Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC set a $23.50 target price on Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Coeur Mining from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, New Street Research set a $23.50 target price on Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDE

Coeur Mining Stock Up 4.9%

NYSE:CDE opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.79. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $983.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company's revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 27.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coeur Mining's payout ratio is 4.60%.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a precious metals producer focused on the exploration, development and operation of mines. The company primarily produces silver and gold, with its output also including related metals. Coeur operates mines in the United States and Mexico. Its portfolio includes silver-and-gold operations as well as gold-focused mines, and the company also conducts exploration to identify and develop mineral resources. Founded in 1928, Coeur Mining is headquartered in Chicago. Mitchell J. Krebs serves as the company's president and chief executive officer.

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