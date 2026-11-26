Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP - Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,427,658 shares of the bank's stock after selling 186,657 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 2.57% of Credicorp worth $922,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 111 shares of the bank's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank's stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Credicorp by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the bank's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the bank's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company's stock.

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Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $351.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company's fifty day moving average price is $370.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.92. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $252.05 and a 1 year high of $413.24.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The bank reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.20 by ($0.14). Credicorp had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 29.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BAP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $473.00 to $458.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Credicorp from $482.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Credicorp from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $430.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credicorp

About Credicorp

Credicorp is a financial services holding company based in Lima, Peru. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and retail banking, insurance, pension-fund management, investment banking, wealth management, microfinance and digital payment services. Its businesses include Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), the country's largest bank; Pacífico Seguros; pension administrator Prima AFP; investment and wealth-management firm Credicorp Capital; and microfinance bank Mibanco. BCP traces its history to 1889, when it was established as Banco Italiano.

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