1,879 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MU

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of MU opened at $959.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $958.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $615.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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