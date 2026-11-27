Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 187,959 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $14,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:ED opened at $120.41 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $112.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.24. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1-year low of $94.96 and a 1-year high of $122.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 12.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 6.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Consolidated Edison's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Evercore decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $110.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is an energy company whose principal business is the regulated delivery of electricity, natural gas and steam. Through its subsidiaries, it operates utility systems serving customers in New York and nearby areas. Con Edison of New York provides electric, gas and steam service in New York City and Westchester County. Orange and Rockland Utilities supplies electricity and natural gas in southeastern New York and parts of northern New Jersey. The company traces its history to New York Gas Light Company, founded in 1823.

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