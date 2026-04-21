18,804 Shares in Bunge Global SA $BG Acquired by Jones Kertz & Associates Inc.

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,804 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glencore plc lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glencore plc now owns 65,612,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,844,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,806,103 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at about $535,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,560,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,635 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 719.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 303,928 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 266,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company's stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $122.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.09. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $23.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Bunge Global's payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Bunge Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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