18,832 Shares in UL Solutions Inc. $ULS Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULS. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 3,070.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,596 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

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UL Solutions Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ULS opened at $96.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.40 and a 200 day moving average of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. UL Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $107.54.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $748.50 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. UL Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UL Solutions news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 6,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,030,700. This trade represents a 37.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Friedrich Hecker sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $408,160.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,887.20. This represents a 23.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 64,980 shares of company stock valued at $6,217,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ULS shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UL Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded UL Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on UL Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULS

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

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