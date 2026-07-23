18,861 Shares in Waters Corporation $WAT Acquired by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $5,617,000.

Get Waters alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,751,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,241,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $471,447,000 after purchasing an additional 656,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Waters by 509.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 671,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $254,906,000 after purchasing an additional 561,047 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1,611.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $220,705,000 after purchasing an additional 547,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 2,281.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $204,619,000 after purchasing an additional 516,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $387.00 target price on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $401.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Waters

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $370.93 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $363.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.93. Waters Corporation has a 12 month low of $275.05 and a 12 month high of $414.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.39. Waters had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Waters's quarterly revenue was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Waters has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Waters, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Waters wasn't on the list.

While Waters currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here