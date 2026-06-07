1,891,445 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,891,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $62,966,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.30% of Sensata Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,379,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 13,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $89,685,000 after purchasing an additional 33,051 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $49.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 160.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sensata Technologies's payout ratio is 154.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $300,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,881,163.80. The trade was a 13.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,528,345.82. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 11,728 shares of company stock valued at $486,949 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut Sensata Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised Sensata Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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