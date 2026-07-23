1,904,591 Shares in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY Acquired by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,904,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $46,529,000. Weyerhaeuser comprises 3.2% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Weyerhaeuser at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,378,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $980,250,000 after buying an additional 1,731,315 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,621,004 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $891,242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,031,378 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $782,513,000 after acquiring an additional 562,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $549,531,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,110 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $479,155,000 after acquiring an additional 225,227 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE WY opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser Company has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 5.78%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Weyerhaeuser's dividend payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Weyerhaeuser from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

Further Reading

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