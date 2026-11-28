Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567,512 shares of the company's stock after selling 190,553 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.26% of Airbnb worth $251,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 3,336.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 57,059 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,695 shares of the company's stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 2,848.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 939,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,994,000 after purchasing an additional 908,021 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 145,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,328,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $998,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Airbnb from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Airbnb from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $197.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $178.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company's 50 day moving average is $170.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $197.87.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,739 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $475,709.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,807,634.80. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,743 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $321,374.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,723.28. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,909 shares of company stock valued at $36,032,783. Corporate insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc. operates an online marketplace that connects people seeking places to stay with hosts offering accommodations. Its listings include entire homes, private and shared rooms, and other distinctive lodging options, available for short- and longer-term stays. The company also offers experiences and services in select destinations, giving guests ways to book activities and services alongside accommodations. Airbnb serves a global community of hosts and guests across countries and regions worldwide.

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