Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 190,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,701,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.5% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 299,332 shares of the company's stock worth $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,983 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 87,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 609,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,514,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Deluca sold 58,185 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $8,611,961.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 112,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,469.55. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Merck & Co., Inc. News

Here's some of the latest news about MRK:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of MRK stock opened at $140.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm's 50-day moving average is $144.96 and its 200-day moving average is $129.58. The stock has a market cap of $345.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.61, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $156.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.'s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s payout ratio is 350.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.74.

View Our Latest Report on MRK

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and animal-health products. The company is known as MSD in markets outside the United States and Canada. Its human-health business focuses on areas including oncology, infectious diseases, vaccines, cardiometabolic conditions and immunology. Products include Keytruda, an oncology medicine, and Gardasil, a vaccine against certain types of human papillomavirus.

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