Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 191,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,933,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Moderna by 36.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 172 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 966 shares of the company's stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.3% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 53.1% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 158.8% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, insider Shannon Klinger sold 3,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $485,766.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,374,353.55. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 39,215 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.61, for a total transaction of $8,298,286.15. Following the transaction, the president owned 1,311,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,440,812.95. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 275,626 shares of company stock valued at $50,776,076 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $226.94 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $213.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $280.80. The company has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.48. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.25 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 110.46%. Moderna's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Moderna to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Argus raised shares of Moderna from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 9th. Singular Research raised shares of Moderna to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $120.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing medicines and vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA). Its technology is designed to instruct cells to produce proteins that can help prevent or treat disease. The company's commercial products include vaccines for COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Moderna also develops investigational mRNA products in areas such as infectious diseases, oncology, and rare diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Moderna serves markets in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report).

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