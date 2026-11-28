WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,522,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 164,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $55,889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. ANB Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,302,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $530.00 to $460.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $525.19.

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Broadcom News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about AVGO:

Broadcom Stock Up 3.6%

AVGO opened at $311.72 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $339.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 48.33% and a net margin of 42.94%. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products for businesses around the world. Its semiconductors support applications including data-center networking, broadband access, wireless communications, storage and industrial systems. Products include Ethernet switching and routing chips, broadband and connectivity solutions, and custom application-specific integrated circuits. The company also provides infrastructure software, including virtualization and cloud software through VMware, which Broadcom acquired in 2023, as well as solutions for mainframe environments and enterprise security.

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