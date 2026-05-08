193,400 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST Bought by Maxi Investments CY Ltd

Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 193,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,457,000. Upstart comprises about 1.5% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Maxi Investments CY Ltd owned about 0.20% of Upstart at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 89.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,706 shares of the company's stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 45,664 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 173,017 shares of the company's stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 27,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Upstart

Here are the key news stories impacting Upstart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Upstart expanded its funding and distribution reach via a forward‑flow agreement and partner deals (including Justice Federal Credit Union) that can support originations and growth — a tangible liquidity win for scaling originations. Yahoo Markets

Upstart expanded its funding and distribution reach via a forward‑flow agreement and partner deals (including Justice Federal Credit Union) that can support originations and growth — a tangible liquidity win for scaling originations. Positive Sentiment: Management will remain visible to investors: Upstart’s co‑founder & CEO is scheduled for a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan TMC Conference, offering a forum to reiterate strategy on AI lending, bank charter efforts, and product expansion. BusinessWire

Management will remain visible to investors: Upstart’s co‑founder & CEO is scheduled for a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan TMC Conference, offering a forum to reiterate strategy on AI lending, bank charter efforts, and product expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain mixed: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating, which supports upside narratives, while other firms adjusted targets (see below). These differentiated views keep trading volatile but attract both buyers and short‑term traders. AmericanBankingNews

Analysts remain mixed: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating, which supports upside narratives, while other firms adjusted targets (see below). These differentiated views keep trading volatile but attract both buyers and short‑term traders. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 showed strong revenue and originations growth but an EPS/EBITDA miss — revenue beat but EPS missed consensus — producing a cautious "buyers step back" reaction (mixed fundamentals). Benzinga

Q1 showed strong revenue and originations growth but an EPS/EBITDA miss — revenue beat but EPS missed consensus — producing a cautious "buyers step back" reaction (mixed fundamentals). Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities law firms have announced class action suits and client solicitations alleging violations tied to Upstart’s disclosures (class period cited May 14, 2025–Nov 4, 2025). Consolidated litigation risk and related legal costs are likely to weigh on sentiment until resolved. Pomerantz / PR Newswire

Multiple securities law firms have announced class action suits and client solicitations alleging violations tied to Upstart’s disclosures (class period cited May 14, 2025–Nov 4, 2025). Consolidated litigation risk and related legal costs are likely to weigh on sentiment until resolved. Negative Sentiment: Several firms cut price targets after the Q1 results (Piper Sandler to $46, Needham to $37, B. Riley trimmed to $54) and Piper highlighted an EBITDA shortfall — analyst downticks and the EBITDA miss amplified selling pressure after the print. 247WallSt (Piper)

Upstart Trading Up 1.0%

Upstart stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.26. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.46). Upstart had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $308.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 7,982 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $238,342.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 276,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,903.68. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,481 shares of company stock valued at $282,201. Insiders own 16.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Upstart from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on Upstart in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $40.00 price target on Upstart in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Upstart from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on UPST

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non‐traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real‐time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart's core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

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