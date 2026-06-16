19,395 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI Purchased by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,395 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 26.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $124.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $126.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.31. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $137.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sun Communities's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $2,955,212.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,051.14. This trade represents a 70.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sun Communities from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SUI

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report).

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