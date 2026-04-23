19,411 Shares in Walmart Inc. $WMT Purchased by Jones Kertz & Associates Inc.

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,411 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. Walmart makes up approximately 1.1% of Jones Kertz & Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the retailer's stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 80,778 shares of the retailer's stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 145,421 shares of the retailer's stock worth $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the retailer's stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $137.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total transaction of $2,555,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,335 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $166,381.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 636,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,369,743.09. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 243,960 shares of company stock worth $30,284,661 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $129.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.53. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $134.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.13%.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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