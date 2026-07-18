19,436 Shares in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,436 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Aercap by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC boosted its stake in Aercap by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aercap by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Aercap by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Aercap Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AER opened at $146.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $105.65 and a 52-week high of $155.99. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

Aercap announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Aercap from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aercap from $164.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aercap from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $168.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aercap

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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