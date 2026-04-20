19,453 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Bought by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,453 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,578,374 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,212,345,000 after acquiring an additional 667,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,782,629 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $517,960,000 after acquiring an additional 155,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,760 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $255,578,000 after acquiring an additional 380,942 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 119.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,518,776 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $330,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,043,654 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 272,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $55.65 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $70.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.07.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 17.89%. BorgWarner's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $132,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 233,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,395,550.38. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 17,867 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $1,133,303.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,561.47. This represents a 28.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 78,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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