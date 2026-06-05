19,730 Shares in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS Acquired by VMS Asset Management Limited

VMS Asset Management Limited purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,730 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $6,212,000. Carpenter Technology comprises about 2.4% of VMS Asset Management Limited's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 104,785 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 7.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Carpenter Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Carpenter Technology (CRS) to Buy , citing improving earnings prospects and signaling more favorable near-term outlook for the stock. Article Title

Zacks upgraded to , citing improving earnings prospects and signaling more favorable near-term outlook for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Carpenter Technology , including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, which suggests analysts see continued profit growth ahead. Article Title

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for , including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, which suggests analysts see continued profit growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: One recent note said CRS is up about 8% over the past week, reflecting strong momentum and investor interest in the stock. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carpenter Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total transaction of $5,214,668.40. Following the sale, the vice president owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,096,307.84. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total transaction of $317,895.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,895. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 1.2%

CRS stock opened at $493.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $228.00 and a twelve month high of $495.58. The company's 50 day moving average is $430.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $655.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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