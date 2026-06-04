Medtronic Today MDT Medtronic $82.08 +4.14 (+5.30%) 52-Week Range $73.31 ▼ $106.33 Dividend Yield 3.46% P/E Ratio 22.87 Price Target $98.70 Add to Watchlist

Medtronic's NYSE: MDT primary catalyst as mid-year approaches is that headwinds are not impairing results as much as feared. Rising costs, margin compression, and general uncertainty linked to macroeconomic headwinds were reflected in the company's June 3 earnings results, but the results were inherently strong and expected to remain so.

The impact on share prices will be a rise, as the market is deeply oversold and ripe for a rebound. The only question is how high the stock price might go, and the signs suggest a 25% upside is easy.

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Medtronic is trading within a long-term range, with critical resistance near $95. The $95 level is more than 25% above the critical support level, at which MDT stock trades as of early June. While lower prices remain a possibility, the response to MDT’s fiscal Q4 2026 earnings report suggests a bottom is in place, and the rebound has begun.

Analysts and Institutions Reflect Confidence in MDT Capital Return

Analyst trends also indicate that a 25% stock price increase is an easy target. Trends leading into the release were mixed, with numerous price target reductions, but the data reveal they simply trimmed targets, rather than making drastic price changes. The net result is that while consensus fell incrementally, it still forecasts a robust 20% upside and the potential for fresh highs. The likely outcome is that the Q4 results will trigger renewed confidence in the company’s ability to generate cash flow, which is significant to this story.

Medtronic Dividend Payments Dividend Yield 3.48% Annual Dividend $2.84 Dividend Increase Track Record 49 Years Annualized 5-Year Dividend Growth 5.33% Dividend Payout Ratio 79.11% Next Dividend Payment Jul. 17 MDT Dividend History

Medtronic is a known dividend grower on track to be crowned Dividend King. Q4 results included the 49th consecutive distribution increase, worth about 1.4% to investors, putting it on track for inclusion in more indexes and enhanced institutional ownership, a catalyst for share prices. As it stands, the yield is about 3.5%, with shares at the low end of the trading range and only 50% of the earnings outlook. The likely outcome is that Medtronic sustains growth over time, both in the business and in the dividend, although the pace may never be robust.

Institutions signal confidence in the dividend and the company’s intrinsic value, owning more than 80% of the stock. Index-related holdings are high, but the ownership base is broad, and the group is accumulating. MarketBeat data reveals six consecutive quarters of bullish behavior, including Q2 2026 so far. The likely outcome from this vector is that buying activity continues to accumulate as institutions take advantage of the value-to-yield combination. Trading at 13X this year’s earnings outlook, the stock is cheap compared to the S&P 500, provides nearly four times the yield of the S&P 500 Index Tracking ETF NYSEARCA: SPY, and provides low-beta exposure to physical AI and the Internet of Things.

Medtronic’s Portfolio Stands Tall

Medtronic had a good quarter with revenue rising by 9.9% to over $9.8 billion. The top line came in 200 basis points (bps) better than expected, underpinned by strength in all segments. Cardiovascular led with a 10.1% gain, driven by Cardiac Ablation Solutions' 78% increase, while diabetic care grew by 8.1%, medical-surgical by 5.1%, and neuroscience by 3%.

Margin news was mixed, but the market feared the worst, as evidenced by the downtrend in revisions leading into the release. Adjusted diluted earnings declined 4.3% to $1.55, offset by a 65-basis-point outperformance and sufficient cash flow and earnings to sustain balance sheet health.

Guidance is another factor pointing to a robust increase in stock price. The company’s initial guidance for fiscal 2027 includes 7% organic revenue growth and slightly faster earnings growth. The bad news is that both targets were slightly below the consensus forecast, but, again, the market was fearing worse.

This year’s catalysts include the MiniMedNASDAQ: MMED spin-off. The initial IPO has been completed, with the final step expected later this year. In it, Medtronic will enable existing shareholders to exchange shares for MMED shares, effectively canceling one in favor of the other. The net result will be the distribution of the remaining 80% of MMED and a reduction in MDT shares. The move is also expected to drive higher net margins while enabling more focused companies to execute their strategies effectively.

Medtronic’s risks remain unchanged. While traditional recall and competition risk are omnipresent for the industry, it also faces tariff threats and a rising need for cybersecurity. AI changed the game in cybersecurity, introducing new challenges such as data poisoning. Incorrect, incoherent, and otherwise malicious data has a devastating impact on AI models and agentic-influenced health outcomes.

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