Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,974,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,002,000. Mattel accounts for approximately 2.3% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Mattel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,540,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth $363,273,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 30.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,008,450 shares of the company's stock worth $83,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,771 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 47.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,481,088 shares of the company's stock worth $48,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company's stock.

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Mattel Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Mattel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings raised Mattel from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Mattel from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.91.

Read Our Latest Report on MAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roberto Isaias sold 39,083 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $587,026.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 144,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,168,737.80. This represents a 21.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc. is a global toy and family entertainment company founded in 1945 and headquartered in El Segundo, California. It designs, manufactures, and markets toys and games, along with related consumer products and entertainment content. Its well-known brands include Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, and UNO. Mattel also develops movies, television programs, digital games, and other content based on its brands, and licenses its intellectual property for products and experiences.

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