19,896 Shares in BXP, Inc. $BXP Acquired by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,896 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BXP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BXP by 892.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of BXP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BXP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BXP by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded BXP from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on BXP from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BXP from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on BXP from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BXP currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.65.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BXP news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of BXP stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613.35. The trade was a 86.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of BXP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $287,208.78. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $418,955 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BXP Trading Up 3.4%

BXP opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00. BXP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.72 and a 52 week high of $79.33.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $843.11 million. BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. BXP's payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

See Also

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