19,959,856 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,959,856 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,994,189,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.12% of Charles Schwab at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $87.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.61.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $1,510,886.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,423,559.04. This trade represents a 30.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,021 shares of company stock worth $9,617,291. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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