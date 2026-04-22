20,000 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Bought by Capelight Capital Asset Management LP

Capelight Capital Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $12,286,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 10.0% of Capelight Capital Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the third quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,421 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $644.33 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $437.62 and a one year high of $650.20. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $603.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $611.37.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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