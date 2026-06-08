20,000 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Acquired by Redstone Wealth Management LLC

Redstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.9% of Redstone Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,150,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after acquiring an additional 54,877 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $205.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.85 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,922,461 shares of company stock worth $387,385,083. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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