20,100 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,650,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in DoorDash by 593.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,481,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,241,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,744 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DoorDash by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,958,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,161,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,754 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,365,365 shares of the company's stock worth $988,668,000 after buying an additional 1,910,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,128,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 19,095 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total transaction of $3,590,623.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 252,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,469,381.72. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $3,374,979.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 959,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,896,549. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,927 shares of company stock worth $13,241,532. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DASH. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $224.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus set a $190.00 target price on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded DoorDash from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 target price on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH opened at $184.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.65 and a 200-day moving average of $175.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.DoorDash's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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