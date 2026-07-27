Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

20,153 Shares in Edison International $EIX Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Edison International logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Weiss Asset Management acquired 20,153 Edison International shares worth approximately $1.475 million during the first quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 88.95% of the utility’s stock.
  • Edison International reported quarterly EPS of $1.42, exceeding estimates of $1.32, while revenue rose 7.7% year over year to $4.10 billion. The company provided fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $5.90–$6.20.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with the stock carrying a consensus “Hold” rating and a $72.64 average price target. Edison also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.8775, representing a 4.4% annualized yield.
  • Interested in Edison International? Here are five stocks we like better.

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,153 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Edison International Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:EIX opened at $79.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.45.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.8775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Edison International Right Now?

Before you consider Edison International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edison International wasn't on the list.

While Edison International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs
This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines