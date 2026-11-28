Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,075,885 shares of the company's stock after selling 203,202 shares during the quarter. Hyatt Hotels comprises approximately 1.9% of Bamco Inc. NY's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 7.58% of Hyatt Hotels worth $1,121,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,814,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $56,408,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 287,364 shares of the company's stock worth $46,248,000 after acquiring an additional 47,977 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1,178.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 247,954 shares of the company's stock worth $39,316,000 after acquiring an additional 228,561 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 98.8% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 239,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 119,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amar Lalvani sold 1,364 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $222,413.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,015.64. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Kronick sold 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.48, for a total transaction of $322,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,825 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,281. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $187.87 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $173.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1 year low of $137.53 and a 1 year high of $206.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hyatt Hotels's payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on H shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $202.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Freedom Broker lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $202.00.

View Our Latest Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises and licenses hotels, resorts and other lodging properties. Its offerings also include vacation ownership, residential properties and related guest services. The company's portfolio spans luxury, lifestyle, all-inclusive and full-service brands, including Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Andaz, Thompson Hotels and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. Hyatt also operates the World of Hyatt loyalty program.

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