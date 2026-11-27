Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH - Free Report) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,431 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,032,808 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.28% of Equitable worth $38,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Essential Partners LLC increased its position in Equitable by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equitable from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Equitable from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 14,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $794,500.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,772.68. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig MacKay sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $108,540.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $922,535.73. This trade represents a 10.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 20,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,964 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $56.83.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Equitable had a negative return on equity of 3,089.96% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Equitable's payout ratio is 23.03%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company that provides retirement, insurance, and investment management solutions. Its businesses serve individuals, employers, and institutions, primarily in the United States. Through its Equitable-branded businesses, the company offers life insurance, annuities, workplace retirement plans, and employee benefits. It also has a controlling interest in AllianceBernstein, an investment management firm that provides services to institutional and retail clients globally.

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