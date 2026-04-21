2,038 Shares in BlackRock $BLK Acquired by Ticino Wealth

Ticino Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,038 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,444 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 321 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 372 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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BlackRock Trading Up 1.2%

BLK opened at $1,061.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,011.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,065.72. BlackRock has a one year low of $864.51 and a one year high of $1,219.94. The stock has a market cap of $165.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.40%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.64 EPS. BlackRock's revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 52.77 EPS for the current year.

Key BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Positive Sentiment: BlackRock reported a strong Q1 with revenue growth, EPS outperformance and large net inflows; the firm also repurchased shares (ongoing buybacks support EPS and ROE). These fundamental results and capital-return activity are the primary bullish catalyst. BlackRock (BLK) Is Up 5.3% After Strong Q1 2026 Earnings and Ongoing Share Buybacks

BlackRock reported a strong Q1 with revenue growth, EPS outperformance and large net inflows; the firm also repurchased shares (ongoing buybacks support EPS and ROE). These fundamental results and capital-return activity are the primary bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Broker upgrade: BMO raised its BLK price target to $1,250 and kept an outperform rating — investor sentiment and analyst support can boost demand for the stock. MarketScreener

Broker upgrade: BMO raised its BLK price target to $1,250 and kept an outperform rating — investor sentiment and analyst support can boost demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: BlackRock’s IBIT (iShares Bitcoin Trust) and other crypto-related ETFs are still drawing sizable flows (Blockonomi cites ~$871M weekly inflows), lifting AUM and fee income tied to crypto products. Continued institutional demand supports BLK’s growth prospects. Blockonomi: Bitcoin Surges, IBIT Inflows

BlackRock’s IBIT (iShares Bitcoin Trust) and other crypto-related ETFs are still drawing sizable flows (Blockonomi cites ~$871M weekly inflows), lifting AUM and fee income tied to crypto products. Continued institutional demand supports BLK’s growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Operational/technology upgrade: WSJ piece on BlackRock’s AI transformation highlights management pushing AI agents and engineering-led productivity gains — this could improve margins and product innovation over time. Inside BlackRock's AI Transformation

Operational/technology upgrade: WSJ piece on BlackRock’s AI transformation highlights management pushing AI agents and engineering-led productivity gains — this could improve margins and product innovation over time. Neutral Sentiment: BlackRock Canada announced routine April cash distributions for iShares ETFs — expected operational item with limited impact on BLK’s share price. GlobeNewswire

BlackRock Canada announced routine April cash distributions for iShares ETFs — expected operational item with limited impact on BLK’s share price. Neutral Sentiment: BlackRock disclosed an increased stake in Rentokil Initial — a portfolio/holding move that signals active allocation but is not material to BLK’s own operating results. TipRanks: Rentokil Stake

BlackRock disclosed an increased stake in Rentokil Initial — a portfolio/holding move that signals active allocation but is not material to BLK’s own operating results. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk for crypto remains unresolved: a key U.S. crypto clarity bill faces Senate timing risk, which could slow broader crypto product expansion and future fee opportunities for BlackRock. Blockonomi: Crypto Regulatory Clarity

Regulatory risk for crypto remains unresolved: a key U.S. crypto clarity bill faces Senate timing risk, which could slow broader crypto product expansion and future fee opportunities for BlackRock. Negative Sentiment: Crypto market jitter: some analysts warn recent Bitcoin strength could be a bull trap and institutional rotation may create short-term volatility and ETF outflows — this could pressure IBIT flows and related fee momentum. NewsBTC: Bitcoin Warning

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,269.00 to $1,128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,296.00 to $1,380.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,269.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,069.56, for a total value of $240,651.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,054,779.16. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,084.91, for a total transaction of $417,690.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,174.85. This trade represents a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 84,272 shares of company stock valued at $92,323,426 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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