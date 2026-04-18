20,429 Shares in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Purchased by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,429 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $4,726,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 193.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,481,043 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,477,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,016 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 72.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Union Pacific by 95.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,226 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 18.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,164,334 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,693,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,881,628 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,626,610,000 after acquiring an additional 210,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $267.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $251.28 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $251.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $206.63 and a 1 year high of $268.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.Union Pacific's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Union Pacific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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