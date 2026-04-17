204,660 Shares in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 204,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Core Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CORZ. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Core Scientific by 206.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Core Scientific by 112.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 61.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,942 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the third quarter worth $90,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Core Scientific from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Core Scientific from $24.50 to $23.75 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Core Scientific from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CORZ

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Core Scientific stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 6.34.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.45 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,037,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,591,597.61. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc NASDAQ: CORZ is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific's service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

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