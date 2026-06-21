2,064 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Bought by WMS Group LLC

WMS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,064 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Tesla comprises about 1.2% of WMS Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Tesla by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $1,035,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $400.49 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $403.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.42, a P/E/G ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.

Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Article Title

ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation.

Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles.

Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Article Title

Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports flagged “fresh FSD roadblock” concerns in Europe, keeping investor focus on regulatory risk rather than near-term software monetization.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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