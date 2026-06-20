Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030 (From Decentralized Masters) (Ad)tc pixel

3 Retail Winners Using Cash Flow to Stay Ahead

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 20, 2026
TJX Companies logo displayed alongside clothing, home goods, and bags in a retail store setting.

Key Points

  • TJX Companies, Williams-Sonoma, and Tractor Supply combine aggressive share buybacks with dividend growth to deliver capital-efficient returns to shareholders.
  • Williams-Sonoma leads peers in buyback intensity, reducing its share count by nearly 4% over the trailing 12 months while maintaining an operating margin above 16%.
  • Tractor Supply has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years, yielding approximately 3.2%, with further increases expected as cash flow remains healthy.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Retail “apex predators” like TJX Companies NYSE: TJX, Williams-Sonoma NYSE: WSM, and Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO weaponize consumer trends to gain market share, drive cash flow, and provide value for their investors.

While dividends are central to their investment quality, they also aggressively buy back shares, boosting profitability and dividend health and signaling confidence in their cash flow. Capital efficiency is a unifying factor among these three, with growth, financial health, and shareholder returns balanced to support long-term sustainability.

Buybacks Drive Value Gains for Stock Owners

The impact of buybacks on shareholder value cannot be understated. At worst, buybacks offset the impact of dilutive actions; at best, as with the stocks on this list, they reduce the share count. Share count reduction increases the value of each remaining share, as it represents a larger portion of the underlying business, and is a tax-efficient means of returning capital. Share count reduction also offsets the impact of dividend payments, reducing the number of shares to be paid and enabling sustainable dividend increases that amplify shareholder returns.

Institutional activity affirms the importance of these companies to income and total-return investors. TJX carries the lowest institutional ownership, but even it is robust at 90%, while Tractor Supply and Williams-Sonoma are virtually 100% institutionally owned.

Tractor Supply Company: Life Is Good, Gaining Share

Tractor Supply Today

Tractor Supply Company stock logo
TSCOTSCO 90-day performance
Tractor Supply
$30.24 0.00 (0.00%)
As of 06/18/2026 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$28.36
$63.99
Dividend Yield
3.17%
P/E Ratio
14.82
Price Target
$45.96
Add to Watchlist

Tractor Supply Company is a big-box retailer focused on less-urbanized areas. Product offerings span categories but focus on home, yard, and farm, with an emphasis on daily items, hardware/supplies, and pets.

The story in 2026 is that growth has slowed but remains present, with revenue advancing at a sustainable, modest single-digit pace. Margin compression was present in fiscal Q1, tied to an expanding store count offset by slowing sales. The critical takeaway is that cash flow remained healthy, sufficient to cover the dividend and enable share buybacks.

Tractor Supply Company’s buybacks reduced its share count by more than 1% on a trailing 12-month basis. Meanwhile, the dividend yielded approximately 3.2%. Buybacks are likely to continue, as the company is committed to capital returns, and distribution increases are expected. The company has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years and is on track to be included in numerous dividend-tracking indices. This year’s catalysts include expanded offerings in hardware and electrical, store count growth, and an inflection in revenue and earnings growth, expected to be reflected in the upcoming Q2 release.

TSCO chart displaying a plunge into the buy zone.

Williams-Sonoma: Margin Strength Shines in All Parts of Consumer Cycle

Williams-Sonoma Today

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. stock logo
WSMWSM 90-day performance
Williams-Sonoma
$227.33 +0.41 (+0.18%)
As of 06/18/2026 03:59 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$154.11
$234.41
Dividend Yield
0.87%
P/E Ratio
25.46
Price Target
$211.47
Add to Watchlist

Williams-Sonoma is a smaller, niche retailer focused on an upscale, chic lifestyle. A critical takeaway from its performance is that its target market is resilient, what Bank of America analysts call a demographic sweet spot, reducing the need for markdowns and marketing to drive business.

The takeaway is that Williams-Sonoma operates a high-margin business, sustaining above-target margins over the last few years and driving robust cash flow despite business contraction. The story in 2026 is that revenue growth resumed in Q1, with an operating margin of over 16% and strength across categories.

Williams-Sonoma’s buyback is more aggressive. The company reduced the count by an average of nearly 4% over the trailing-12-months (TTM) as of Q1 2026 and is expected to sustain a robust pace as the year progresses. Last year’s $1 billion buyback authorization is backed up not only by earnings and cash flow, but also by a healthy balance sheet with approximately $1 billion in cash. The dividend is also substantial, yielding approximately 1.2% as of mid-June, growing at a double-digit compound annual growth rate, and only 28% of the current-year earnings forecast.

WSM chart displaying the stock at new highs, supported by share buybacks.

TJX Companies: Top of the Retail Food Chain

TJX Companies Today

The TJX Companies, Inc. stock logo
TJXTJX 90-day performance
TJX Companies
$163.81 0.00 (0.00%)
As of 06/18/2026 03:59 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$119.84
$170.00
Dividend Yield
1.17%
P/E Ratio
31.81
Price Target
$174.58
Add to Watchlist

TJX Companies is at the top of the retail food chain in 2026, growing at an industry-leading pace and taking share from mainstream retailers across categories.

Industry trends and macroeconomic conditions have its off-price model perfectly positioned to secure deals from top-tier merchants and pass them on to resilient yet price-conscious consumers. It, too, shows strengths across brands and categories and expects those strengths to continue.

TJX Companies is also a top-tier capital return machine. Its high-margin business outperformed in early 2026, with profit growth outpacing revenue at the gross and operating levels. The strength led management to increase its target range for buybacks, which now amounts to approximately 1.6% of the share count. The dividend is worth approximately 1.2%, in addition to the share count reduction, and the distribution is expected to increase at the end of the fiscal year. TJX dividend growth is a driving force for its market, with the CAGR running at a double-digit pace.

TJX chart displaying the stock trending upwards over multiple years.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Williams-Sonoma Right Now?

Before you consider Williams-Sonoma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Williams-Sonoma wasn't on the list.

While Williams-Sonoma currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026 Cover
10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

Learn More about Thomas Hughes
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
3.5592 of 5 stars		$227.330.2%0.87%25.46Moderate Buy$211.47
Tractor Supply (TSCO)
4.8962 of 5 stars		$30.24flat3.17%14.82Moderate Buy$45.96
TJX Companies (TJX)
4.4438 of 5 stars		$163.81flat1.17%31.81Buy$174.58
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Featured Articles and Offers

Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
I’m giving you a stock today. Free.
I’m giving you a stock today. Free.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
By Jessica Mitacek | June 16, 2026
Mission Control: Floating In SpaceX's Record-Breaking Orbit
Mission Control: Floating In SpaceX's Record-Breaking Orbit
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 15, 2026
tc pixel
The last time Wall Street was late: +1,700%
The last time Wall Street was late: +1,700%
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
These 5 Companies Just Made a Massive Bet on Themselves
These 5 Companies Just Made a Massive Bet on Themselves
By Thomas Hughes | June 15, 2026
Cheap Thrills: Why These 3 Entertainment Stocks Are Soaring
Cheap Thrills: Why These 3 Entertainment Stocks Are Soaring
By Dan Schmidt | June 17, 2026
The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn‘t Ready for What‘s Coming.
The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn't Ready for What's Coming.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don‘t Miss These Stock Stories
Don't Miss These Stock Stories
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines