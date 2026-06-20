3 Retail Winners Using Cash Flow to Stay Ahead

Retail “apex predators” like TJX Companies NYSE: TJX, Williams-Sonoma NYSE: WSM, and Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO weaponize consumer trends to gain market share, drive cash flow, and provide value for their investors.

While dividends are central to their investment quality, they also aggressively buy back shares, boosting profitability and dividend health and signaling confidence in their cash flow. Capital efficiency is a unifying factor among these three, with growth, financial health, and shareholder returns balanced to support long-term sustainability.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts: Sign Up

Buybacks Drive Value Gains for Stock Owners

The impact of buybacks on shareholder value cannot be understated. At worst, buybacks offset the impact of dilutive actions; at best, as with the stocks on this list, they reduce the share count. Share count reduction increases the value of each remaining share, as it represents a larger portion of the underlying business, and is a tax-efficient means of returning capital. Share count reduction also offsets the impact of dividend payments, reducing the number of shares to be paid and enabling sustainable dividend increases that amplify shareholder returns.

Institutional activity affirms the importance of these companies to income and total-return investors. TJX carries the lowest institutional ownership, but even it is robust at 90%, while Tractor Supply and Williams-Sonoma are virtually 100% institutionally owned.

Tractor Supply Company: Life Is Good, Gaining Share

Tractor Supply Today TSCO Tractor Supply $30.24 0.00 (0.00%) 52-Week Range $28.36 ▼ $63.99 Dividend Yield 3.17% P/E Ratio 14.82 Price Target $45.96 Add to Watchlist

Tractor Supply Company is a big-box retailer focused on less-urbanized areas. Product offerings span categories but focus on home, yard, and farm, with an emphasis on daily items, hardware/supplies, and pets.

The story in 2026 is that growth has slowed but remains present, with revenue advancing at a sustainable, modest single-digit pace. Margin compression was present in fiscal Q1, tied to an expanding store count offset by slowing sales. The critical takeaway is that cash flow remained healthy, sufficient to cover the dividend and enable share buybacks.

Tractor Supply Company’s buybacks reduced its share count by more than 1% on a trailing 12-month basis. Meanwhile, the dividend yielded approximately 3.2%. Buybacks are likely to continue, as the company is committed to capital returns, and distribution increases are expected. The company has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years and is on track to be included in numerous dividend-tracking indices. This year’s catalysts include expanded offerings in hardware and electrical, store count growth, and an inflection in revenue and earnings growth, expected to be reflected in the upcoming Q2 release.

Williams-Sonoma: Margin Strength Shines in All Parts of Consumer Cycle

Williams-Sonoma Today WSM Williams-Sonoma $227.33 +0.41 (+0.18%) 52-Week Range $154.11 ▼ $234.41 Dividend Yield 0.87% P/E Ratio 25.46 Price Target $211.47 Add to Watchlist

Williams-Sonoma is a smaller, niche retailer focused on an upscale, chic lifestyle. A critical takeaway from its performance is that its target market is resilient, what Bank of America analysts call a demographic sweet spot, reducing the need for markdowns and marketing to drive business.

The takeaway is that Williams-Sonoma operates a high-margin business, sustaining above-target margins over the last few years and driving robust cash flow despite business contraction. The story in 2026 is that revenue growth resumed in Q1, with an operating margin of over 16% and strength across categories.

Williams-Sonoma’s buyback is more aggressive. The company reduced the count by an average of nearly 4% over the trailing-12-months (TTM) as of Q1 2026 and is expected to sustain a robust pace as the year progresses. Last year’s $1 billion buyback authorization is backed up not only by earnings and cash flow, but also by a healthy balance sheet with approximately $1 billion in cash. The dividend is also substantial, yielding approximately 1.2% as of mid-June, growing at a double-digit compound annual growth rate, and only 28% of the current-year earnings forecast.

TJX Companies: Top of the Retail Food Chain

TJX Companies Today TJX TJX Companies $163.81 0.00 (0.00%) 52-Week Range $119.84 ▼ $170.00 Dividend Yield 1.17% P/E Ratio 31.81 Price Target $174.58 Add to Watchlist

TJX Companies is at the top of the retail food chain in 2026, growing at an industry-leading pace and taking share from mainstream retailers across categories.

Industry trends and macroeconomic conditions have its off-price model perfectly positioned to secure deals from top-tier merchants and pass them on to resilient yet price-conscious consumers. It, too, shows strengths across brands and categories and expects those strengths to continue.

TJX Companies is also a top-tier capital return machine. Its high-margin business outperformed in early 2026, with profit growth outpacing revenue at the gross and operating levels. The strength led management to increase its target range for buybacks, which now amounts to approximately 1.6% of the share count. The dividend is worth approximately 1.2%, in addition to the share count reduction, and the distribution is expected to increase at the end of the fiscal year. TJX dividend growth is a driving force for its market, with the CAGR running at a double-digit pace.

Before you consider Williams-Sonoma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Williams-Sonoma wasn't on the list.

While Williams-Sonoma currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here