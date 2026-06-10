20,770 Shares in Oklo Inc. $OKLO Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oklo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,637,504 shares of the company's stock worth $835,107,000 after purchasing an additional 44,036 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oklo by 71.8% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company's stock worth $792,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,981 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,671,000 after acquiring an additional 185,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Oklo by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,658 shares of the company's stock worth $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,946 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Oklo

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Oklo Trading Down 4.1%

OKLO stock opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.65. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.88 and a 12-month high of $193.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKLO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oklo in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oklo in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oklo has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.06.

View Our Latest Report on OKLO

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $5,000,202.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 397,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,206,665.64. This trade represents a 15.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $9,560,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 538,039 shares in the company, valued at $36,742,683.31. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 889,849 shares of company stock worth $55,614,037 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oklo Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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