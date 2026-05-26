20,821 Shares in The Boeing Company $BA Bought by Themes Management Co LLC

Themes Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,821 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000. Boeing comprises 3.4% of Themes Management Co LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,188,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,597 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,824 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $48,316,000 after acquiring an additional 65,216 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1,984.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $55,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $993,206. This represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Argus raised Boeing to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BA stock opened at $219.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.63 and a 200-day moving average of $218.86. The stock has a market cap of $172.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.40 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.77 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The business's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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