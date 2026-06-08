20,902 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,902 shares of the casino operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $2,078,000. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 12,567 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 84,456 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick Dumont sold 60,165 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $3,294,033.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 511,942 shares in the company, valued at $28,028,824.50. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $50.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Las Vegas Sands's payout ratio is 44.44%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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