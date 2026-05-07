20,914 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,914 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,507,063,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 35.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,324,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,536 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $193,349,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,502,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,528,906 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $454,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,349 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Fiserv Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $56.11 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $191.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Fiserv's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Key Fiserv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 price objective on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $91.00 price target (down from $99.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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