Prana Capital Management LP cut its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496,983 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 2,095,220 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.6% of Prana Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP's holdings in Bank of America were worth $81,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,087 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,456 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.12 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Bank of America's payout ratio is 30.40%.

More Bank of America News

Here's some of the latest news about BAC:

Positive Sentiment: BAC’s Swiss expansion is reportedly attracting clients and broadening its European capabilities, which could create more cross-border business and fee income over time. Will Bank of America’s Swiss Expansion Fuel Further Fee Income Growth?

BAC’s Swiss expansion is reportedly attracting clients and broadening its European capabilities, which could create more cross-border business and fee income over time. Neutral Sentiment: One market analysis says BAC has lagged the broader financial sector, while Wall Street remains broadly bullish. That contrast points to a mixed backdrop rather than a clear change in the company’s fundamentals. Bank of America Stock: Is BAC Underperforming the Financial Sector?

One market analysis says BAC has lagged the broader financial sector, while Wall Street remains broadly bullish. That contrast points to a mixed backdrop rather than a clear change in the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms reiterated that a securities class action has been filed against Bank of America and highlighted a December 15 lead-plaintiff deadline. The claims remain allegations, not established findings, but the litigation attention could weigh on sentiment and carries potential legal and reputational costs. SBS Law lawsuit notice Rosen Law class-action deadline notice

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised Bank of America to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a financial services company serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, large corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, lending, and digital banking, as well as treasury and payment services for businesses. The company also provides wealth management and investment services through Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, along with investment banking, trading, and research services for corporate and institutional clients.

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