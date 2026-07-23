21,035 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Purchased by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,035 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,154,000.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,916,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,755,290,000 after buying an additional 2,596,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $262,393,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 885,675 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $101,888,000 after acquiring an additional 795,675 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,394,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $390,455,000 after acquiring an additional 749,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 617,802 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $121,614,000 after purchasing an additional 440,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $340.62.

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FTAI Aviation Trading Up 5.8%

NASDAQ FTAI opened at $222.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $243.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.69. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $109.90 and a one year high of $323.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is 31.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $16,334,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,936,717.09. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $764,716.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report).

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